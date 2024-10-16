Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Meta must face US state lawsuits over teen social media addiction

The states are asking the court for injunctions against Meta's allegedly illegal business practices and are seeking unspecified monetary damages.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 01:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 01:00 IST
Business NewsUS newsMeta

Follow us on :

Follow Us