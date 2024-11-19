Home
We disagree with decision, plan to appeal: Meta on CCI imposing Rs 213 cr penalty

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday asked WhatsApp to refrain from sharing user data with other applications, owned by Meta, for advertising purposes for a period of five years.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 04:35 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 04:35 IST
