Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Microsoft, OpenAI reach new deal valuing OpenAI at $500 billion

Microsoft also said that it has secured a deal with OpenAI where the ChatGPT maker will purchase $250 billion of Azure cloud computing services.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 14:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 14:51 IST
Business NewsMicrosoftOpenAIcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us