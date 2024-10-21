Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Microsoft to allow autonomous AI agent development from November

By Aditya Soni Oct 21 - Microsoft will allow customers to build autonomous artificial intelligence agents starting in November, the software giant said on Monday, in its latest move to tap
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 10:48 IST
Business NewsMicrosoftArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us