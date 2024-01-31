Microsoft touts AI strength, but shares dip as market digests costs

But this has also increased Microsoft's costs, and investors are watching growth in its Azure and Office business closely to see if that keeps up with the massive investments it plans to pour into data centers this year to deliver generative AI.

"We've moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale," CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. "By infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we're winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains across every sector."

Brett Iversen, Microsoft's vice president for investor relations, told Reuters that 6 percentage points of the growth rate of cloud-computing platform Azure in the second quarter was attributable to AI. That is double the 3 percentage points in the first quarter.

There are now 53,000 Azure AI customers, a third of whom were new to the service in the past 12 months, Nadella told analysts on a conference call.

"Overall, we are seeing larger and more strategic Azure deals with an increase in the number of billion dollar plus Azure commitments," he said, without giving a time frame.

Total revenue grew 18 per cent to $62 billion in the quarter ended Dec 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of $61.12 billion, according to LSEG data. Adjusted profit of $2.93 per share beat an average estimate of $2.78 per share.

Revenue at Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud unit, which houses the Azure cloud computing platform, grew 20 per cent to $25.9 billion. Sales of Azure grew 30% - its best growth rate in four quarters - compared with a 27.7 per cent consensus estimate from Visible Alpha, and outstripping a 25.7 per cent growth in Google Cloud.

Sales at Microsoft's More Personal Computing segment, which includes its Windows operating system and gaming business, grew 19 per cent to $16.9 billion, powered in part by the close of its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard. Analysts had expected $16.8 billion.

Microsoft's Productivity and Business Process segment, which contains the LinkedIn social network in addition to Office sales, reported that sales rose 13 per cent to $19.2 billion, just beating estimates.

"The software giant has delivered a healthy set of results, but not in a strong enough dose to appease the market," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

AI-related companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who have sent their stocks soaring.