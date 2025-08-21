News in Pics | August 21, 2025: Best photos from around the world

General aerial view of fireworks outside the stadium before the match.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan Khan during the preview launch of the latter's upcoming Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', in Mumbai.
A Palestinian child displaced by the Israeli military offensive looks on from a shelter at an UNRWA school in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
People gather during the ritual of 'Kul', marking the conclusion of the Urs-e-Razvi of Dargah Ala Hazrat, in the Islamia Maidan, in Bareilly, UP.
Women visit a makeshift memorial to fallen Ukrainian defenders, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Published 21 August 2025, 01:13 IST