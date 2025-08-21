Menu
News in Pics | August 21, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 01:13 IST
General aerial view of fireworks outside the stadium before the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan Khan during the preview launch of the latter's upcoming Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

A Palestinian child displaced by the Israeli military offensive looks on from a shelter at an UNRWA school in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather during the ritual of 'Kul', marking the conclusion of the Urs-e-Razvi of Dargah Ala Hazrat, in the Islamia Maidan, in Bareilly, UP.

Credit: PTI Photo

Women visit a makeshift memorial to fallen Ukrainian defenders, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 21 August 2025, 01:13 IST
