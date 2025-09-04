<p>New Delhi: Mother Dairy on Thursday said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.</p>.<p>Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.</p>.<p>Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, " We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams." The move would significantly boost the affordability and accessibility of value-added dairy products for consumers.</p>.Wide-ranging GST reforms to improve lives of citizens, ensure ease of business: PM Narendra Modi.<p>"This is a particularly big boost for packaged categories, which are fast-growing favourites in Indian homes and will see stronger demand momentum going forward," Bandlish said.</p>.<p>Mother Dairy is committed to ensuring that the advantages of this reform are effectively passed on to the consumers, he assured.</p>.<p>"By lowering the tax slabs, the move will encourage wider adoption of packaged, value-added dairy products, strengthen consumer preference for safe and quality offerings, and enable more families to enjoy wholesome dairy goodness at better value," Bandlish said.</p>.<p>The reduction in GST rates for a wide range of dairy products would create stronger market opportunities for farmers.</p>