Mukesh Ambani announces Jio AI-Cloud welcome offer, 100 GB free storage to Jio users

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance, on Thursday announced Jio AI Cloud welcome offer of 100 GB free cloud storage to Jio users, starting Diwali.

Addressing the 47th AGM of RIL, Ambani said the ongoing tech-driven transformation of Reliance will propel the company into a new orbit of hyper-growth and multiply its value for years to come.

The strategic adoption of deep tech and advanced manufacturing will propel Reliance to secure a place in the global top-30 league in the near future, Ambani said promising that the future is far brighter than the past.