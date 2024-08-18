Mukesh Ambani decides to forego his salary for fourth consecutive year in 2024

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani has decided to forego his entire salary in 2024.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Mukesh has announced the decision to not draw any remuneration from his company. He first took this step during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

According to a report by the Times of India, the details of the annual report of the Reliance Industries suggest that though Mukesh didn't take his salary, the top executives at his company did receive their full wages.

Nikhil and Hital Meswani, Mukesh's cousins, along with Executive Director P M S Prasad, also received a raise.

According to TOI, remunerations of Nikhil and Hital rose to Rs 25.31 crore and Rs 25.42 crore in 2024 from Rs 25 crore in 2023.

Prasad's remuneration was raised to Rs 17.93 crore.

Mukesh's wife Nita Ambani also received Rs 2 lakh as sitting fee and also earned a commission of Rs 97 lakh in 2023.

According to the publication's report, the couple's children - Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani received Rs 4 lakh each as sitting fee and Rs 97 lakh as commission.