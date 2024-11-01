Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra retires

<p>New Delhi: State-owned Nalco on Friday announced the retirement of its Chairman-cum-Managing Director Sridhar Patra.</p>.<p>Patra retired on Thursday on attaining the age of superannuation.</p>.<p>He took over the charge as Director (Finance) of Nalco, the Navratna PSU under the mines ministry, in September 2018.</p>.<p>"On attaining the age of superannuation, Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company has been released from the services of the Company w.e.f. October 31, 2024," National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>Prior to this assignment, Patra was with THDC India Ltd as the Director of finance.</p>.<p>He had an experience of over three decades covering various Public Sector Undertakings like Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd, Indian Rare Earths Ltd and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. </p>