Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

NALCO profit falls 40% to Rs 334 crore in Q1

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 557.91 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 17:26 IST

Follow Us

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) on Friday posted a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.76 crore for the June quarter due to lower income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 557.91 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income dropped to Rs 3,226.88 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 3,847.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Odisha-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated aluminium producers in the country.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 94.24 apiece on the BSE on Friday, down 0.81 per cent from its previous close.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 August 2023, 17:26 IST)
Business NewsProfitNalco

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT