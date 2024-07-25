Nestle India misses June-quarter profit estimate as price hikes deter demand

Bengaluru: Nestle India reported a smaller-than-expected rise in its first-quarter profit on Thursday as price hikes drove shoppers towards cheaper rivals, hurting the consumer giant's sales volumes.

The Indian arm of the Swiss food giant Nestle reported a net profit of Rs 747 crore for the three-month period ended June, missing analysts' estimate of Rs 816 crore, as per LSEG data.

Over the last few years, Nestle India and other consumer good giants have raised prices of their chocolates and milk products to offset the surge in cost of raw materials, including cocoa and milk.