Noel Tata appointed as Tata Trusts chairman: Report

Noel's appointment is of significance as Tata Trusts owns 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of various firms under the Tata brand which is more than 150 years old.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 08:06 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 08:06 IST
Business NewsTata GroupRatan TataTata Trusts

