<p class="bodytext">Life has a quiet way of remembering kindness. And good karma; those small, sincere offerings of love, help, patience, or honesty always find their way back to us.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Often not in the way we expected, but in the wzay we needed. It’s not coincidence; it’s the universe keeping its own silent score.</p>.<p class="bodytext">My daughter was leaving for college in a new country. Circumstances developed in a manner such that when the time came to drop her, my husband and I were unable to travel with her. We were hapless and concerned as we did not know how to navigate this curve so close to the date of her departure.</p>.Why self-help doesn’t work.<p class="bodytext">It seemed like we had no option but to let her travel on her own. The walls were closing in. Sometimes, however, the door you didn’t knock on swings wide open; a whisper of grace in the middle of an echo that was not finding an answer. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Karma is not just a law-giver, but a creative artist as well; always finding ways to reward you in a manner that isn’t always material. The reward could be an unexpected resolution, peace of mind, or the right people showing up at the right time. </p>.<p class="bodytext">My husband’s sister showed up in our hour of need. A door swung wide open. An echo whispered with kindness. She launched herself forward, a comet streaking toward her objective.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She redirected our plans, applied for leave at her work place, worked out a schedule for her family and booked her tickets. She not only accompanied our daughter to college in a different country, but also made sure she acclimatised her to the new environment; releasing our fledgling to its new skies. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Gratitude for my husband’s sister, her family and the benevolent universe filled our hearts. We realised that the good that we do, the righteous seeds that we plant, travel through the fabric of time, unnoticed, until one day, life blooms in ways that cannot be explained, only deeply understood. Therefore, keep giving. Keep doing good even when it feels invisible.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The universe always sees, always hears, and always remembers. And when good karma finally circles back, it will feel like the most unexpected kind of homecoming.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When you plant seeds of good deeds, in time, it is you that blossoms. </p>