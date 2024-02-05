JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Nokia signs 5G patent deal with China's Vivo

The group last month said that it expected Nokia Technologies, its intellectual property licensing business, to generate at least 1.4 billion euros ($1.51 billion) of operating profit in 2024.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us

Helsinki: Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Monday that it has signed a multi-year 5G patent license agreement with Chinese smartphone vendor Vivo and will begin recognising net sales from the deal in the first quarter of 2024.

"The agreement resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties," Nokia said in a statement.

It was Nokia's 6th major smartphone licensing agreement in the past 13 months and follows deals with Apple, Samsung, OPPO, Honor, and Huawei.

"Nokia has now almost completed its smartphone license renewal cycle," the company said.

The group last month said it expected Nokia Technologies, its intellectual property licensing business, to generate at least 1.4 billion euros ($1.51 billion) of operating profit in 2024.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 February 2024, 09:00 IST)
Business News5GVivoNokia

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT