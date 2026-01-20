Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Nomura sued by Adani-linked fund accused in short-seller report

Nomura’s lawyers cited Hindenburg’s accusations in their filing, noting that the short seller had alleged that some of Elara Capital’s funds “appeared to be supported by the Adani Group.”
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 12:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 12:37 IST
Business NewsAdaniHindenburg

Follow us on :

Follow Us