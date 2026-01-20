<p>Palghar: A circular current which appeared like boiling water in the Arabian Sea off the Vasai coast in the coastal Palghar district in Maharashtra has sparked panic following which the district authorities are trying to find out the cause.</p><p>A video of the activity has been recorded by local fisherfolk.</p><p>The possibilities include a gas pipeline leak or some kind of seismic activity. </p><p>As a precautionary step, fishermen and boat operators have been advised to exercise extreme caution while navigating near the location of the activity. </p>.Mysterious 'boiling' phenomenon in Arabian sea sparks concern near Gujarat coast.<p>A fishing boat named Om Namah Shivay owned by Krishna Morlikhandya from Pachubunder noticed it and reported it to Fisheries Licensing Officer of Vasai, who informed the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. </p><p>The Palghar Disaster Management Cell is currently coordinating with maritime authorities to determine if the churning is a result of natural geological shifts or a man-made industrial accident. </p>