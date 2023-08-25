NSE, BSE impose Rs 5.36 lakh fine each on Power Grid Corporation

BSE and National Stock Exchange have imposed a fine of Rs 5.36 lakh each on state-owned Power Grid Corporation for not having the required number of independent directors including one woman on their board in the June quarter.

"Company has received notices from National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE on August 21, 2023, regarding non-compliance with the provision.. for not having requisite number of Independent Directors (including one woman Independent Director) on the Board of the Company during the quarter ended 30th June 2023 and has imposed a fine of Rs 5,36,900 each by NSE & BSE for such non-compliance," a BSE filing said.