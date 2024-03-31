NTPC permanently closed 220 MW Barauni Stage-I project

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC has closed down its Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-I of 220 MW permanently.

NTPC is India’s largest power utility with a total installed capacity of 75,418 MW (including JVs), according to its official website.

"Operation of NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2x110 MW) comprising of two Units (Unit 6 & 7) of 110 MW each (along with all Auxiliary systems except CHP, Switchyard, Ash Dyke and Township) shall be permanently discontinued w.e.f. 31st March 2024," a regulatory filing said on Saturday.

Established in 1975, NTPC aims to become a 130 GW firm by 2032.