NTPC Sets Target of 40 MMT Coal production from captive mines in FY25

Mumbai: India's leading integrated power company, NTPC Ltd, has set a target of 40 Million Metric Tons (MMT) of coal production from its captive mines for the fiscal FY '25.

The ambitious target will help NTPC achieve significant growth of 17 per cent of captive coal production compared to the previous fiscal.

This will fulfill over 15 per cent of coal requirement through captive mines in FY25, thereby strengthening fuel security for the power major.