2 inmates injured in attack in Delhi's Tihar jail

PTI
27 July 2024

New Delhi: Two inmates lodged in the Tihar jail here were injured in an attack inside their wards by another inmate with a sharp-edged weapon, officials said on Saturday.

The victims were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital from where they were discharged after treatment, a Delhi Police official said.

The incident took place inside jail number 9 on Friday.

The two inmates were attacked by a member of their rival group, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.

27 July 2024
