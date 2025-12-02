<p>New Delhi: Ride-hailing firm Ola Consumer on Tuesday announced the launch of a non-AC ride category pan-India, becoming the only player in the country to offer this option at scale.</p><p>The launch strengthens the company's commitment to offer maximum choice to customers, ensuring that every price point and everyday travel need is met, it said in a statement.</p><p>"With the non-AC category, we're pushing the boundaries of how affordable and accessible urban mobility can be in India. Millions of people rely on daily, value-driven transport, and this offering is built entirely around their needs," a company spokesperson said.</p><p>The early response has been incredible and shows how strongly India wants more transparent, flexible, and fairly priced mobility, the spokesperson added.</p>.Ola Electric's former director booked for stealing company data.<p>"This move marks a step ahead in our mission to rethink mobility in India, and make it truly inclusive for every consumer," it stated.</p><p>The new category creates significant opportunities for drivers, allowing them to reach a larger base of riders who prefer value-driven fares, Ola said.</p><p>With reduced AC usage and lower fuel load, drivers can achieve better cost efficiency and higher take-home earnings, it added.</p><p>The initiative comes on the back of Ola's industry-first 0 per cent commission model which enables over a million driver partners to retain 100% of their fare earnings with no ride or income limits.</p><p>The rollout covers autos, bikes and cabs, and offers unlimited earning potential for driver partners.</p>