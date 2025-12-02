Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Ola Consumer rolls out non-AC rides pan-India

The new category creates significant opportunities for drivers, allowing them to reach a larger base of riders who prefer value-driven fares, Ola said.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 11:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 11:01 IST
Business NewsOla

Follow us on :

Follow Us