Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court flags concern over exorbitant rise in airfares during festivals

The top court listed the matter for further hearing on February 23 after Kaushik sought time to file a reply on behalf of the Centre.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 13:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtfestive seasonFlight tickets

Follow us on :

Follow Us