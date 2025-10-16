<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ola-electric">Ola Electric </a>Mobility Limited, an EV company, on Thursday launched Ola Shakti, its first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solution. Taking the company beyond the automotive domain, Ola Shakti represents a shift in how Indians access, control, and consume energy, as a portable, on-demand resource designed for modern Indian households, farms, and businesses. With its entry into the BESS market, the company expects its annual consumption for BESS to scale up to 5 GWh in the next couple of years, Ola said in a regulatory filing. </p><p>The launch of Ola Shakti represents the first step in the company’s vision for the energy storage market in India, which will scale from residential applications to grid-scale deployments, all anchored by the same 4680 Bharat Cell technology platform and produced at the Ola Gigafactory. </p><p>Bhavish Aggarwal, CMD, Ola Electric said, “India doesn't face energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity. With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence. We have built world class battery and cell technology for electric mobility. Ola Shakti extends that innovation to homes, helping them store and use clean energy intelligently. Ola Shakti is a natural next step for us as we leverage our existing 4680 cell technology, Gigafactory production capabilities, and nationwide Ola network as a ready sales and distribution backbone - ensuring rapid scale without any incremental investment."</p>.Ola Electric launches indigenously made cell, new sport scooter.<p>Ola Shakti is the first residential BESS in India which is fully designed, engineered, and manufactured indigenously using the advanced 4680 Bharat Cell using the highly durable, efficient and tested automotive battery packs. The modular design of Ola Shakti allows for multi-directional stacking and easy scalability, while the compact form factor ensures simple home installation and easy servicing with accessible air filters.</p><p>The new product delivers automotive-grade safety, industry-leading efficiency of up to 98 per cent, and zero running and maintenance costs, Ola claimed.</p><p>Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, Shakti features instant 0 ms changeover time, operates across a wide input voltage range of 120V-290V protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is fully weatherproof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions, the company said.</p><p>Built on the Company's core tech DNA, customers will be able to interact with their Ola Shakti and transform energy management into an intelligent, automated experience. The customers will have real-time control over battery status and energy flow; learn usage patterns to optimise energy automatically; and deliver actionable insights to help users save money and energy. Features include Time of Day (ToD) charge/discharge scheduling, intelligent backup prioritisation, remote diagnostics, OTA (Over-the-Air) software updates, expansion capabilities, and online operation mode for continuous energy supply.</p><p>The system can power air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times as fast as 2 hours and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load.</p><p>The product will be available for purchase on the Ola Electric website as well as Ola stores, with deliveries beginning Makar Sankranti 2026.</p>