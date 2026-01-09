On-the-go: Ather Energy boosts fast-charging infrastructure

<p>Bengaluru: Homegrown EV major Ather Energy on Thursday announced that its customers now have access to over 5,000 public fast-chargers equipped with the Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS) connector. The said network spans across more than 395 cities and includes over 3,675 fast-chargers directly operated by Ather, complemented by over 1,400 chargers through partner networks.</p>.<p>These chargers are strategically distributed across major metros, tier-2 and 3 cities, as well as, intercity routes, serving those seeking seamless, long-distance rides. Cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai now feature over 100 LECCS chargers each, with Bengaluru alone hosting over 240.</p>.'Not viable outside Bengaluru,' claim firms as Karnataka struggles to expand EV network.<p>States with the most public charger availability include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Gujarat. Besides, smaller cities like Nashik, Malappuram, and Indore have over 45 public fast-chargers, while Kozhikode and Coimbatore each have over 65. Ather has also extended its charging network internationally, with over 30 fast-chargers operational in Nepal and Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>"Charging infrastructure is a critical enabler of EV adoption, and as we continue to grow, expanding this network remains a key focus for us," Ather Energy CBO Ravneet Singh Phokela said.</p>