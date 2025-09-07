Menu
OYO changes corporate entity name to Prism

In a letter to shareholders sent by OYO, Chairman of the Board and founder Ritesh Agarwal mentioned that Oravel Stays will launch Prism Life, in short Prism, as its new corporate identity.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 08:16 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 08:16 IST
