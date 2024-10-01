Pakistan delays bidding for national airline to Oct 31, sources say

<p>Islamabad: The bidding for Pakistan's national airline has been delayed to Oct 31, two government officials at the ministry of privatisation said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A Pakistani parliamentary committee of privatisation had earlier been informed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would go under the hammer on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The officials, however, said the bidding had been delayed another month at the request of the bidders who wanted more time to prepare for the auction.</p>.India's factory growth cooled to eight-month low in September, PMI shows.<p>They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to disclose the information before an official announcement about the delay.</p>.<p>A spokesman for the privatisation ministry did not respond to a request for a comment.</p>.<p>Six parties have been pre-qualified for the bidding, which included Fly Jinnah, Airblue Ltd, a consortium led by Pak Ethanol (Pvt) Ltd, a consortium led by YB Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Arif Habib Corporation Ltd and Blue World City.</p>.<p>Pakistan's government has previously said it would sell between 51-100 per cent of the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).</p>