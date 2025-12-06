Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Patanjali Group signs MoU to enter Russia with its Ayurveda products, promote health & wellness

The MoU aims to promote health and wellness, health tourism, exchange of skilled human resources, and research-related initiatives, as per a statement.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 15:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 15:31 IST
Business NewsRussiaPatanjali

Follow us on :

Follow Us