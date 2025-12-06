<p>Bhubaneswar: An undergraduate female student suffered about 90 per cent burn injuries after allegedly attempting self-immolation in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, police said on Saturday.</p><p>This is the fifth such incident reported in the state in the past six months.</p><p>One person, who was allegedly harassing the college student, was arrested in this connection.</p><p>The incident occurred on Friday night at Lanjiberna area when the victim’s family members were asleep.</p><p>The second-year student was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela.</p><p>Doctors said her condition was “highly critical.”</p><p>Sundergarh Superintendent of Police Amritpal Kaur said, “The police have arrested a 25-year-old man in this connection. The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was harassing the woman student.”</p><p>The victim’s mother said her daughter had received a threatening call before the incident.</p>.BJP government in Odisha shatters dreams of job aspirants with cancellation of tests: Ex-CM Patnaik.<p>“All the family members went to sleep on Friday night while she was studying. However, we woke up after hearing her scream and rushed her to a local hospital and from there to IGH. My daughter had received some threatening call following which she attempted self-immolation,” she said.</p><p>The case comes amid a spate of similar incidents in Odisha since July. On July 14, a college student in Balasore succumbed to burn injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after attempting self-immolation allegedly due to sexual harassment by her professor. Four people, including the professor and college principal, were jailed on charges of abetment.</p><p>On July 19, a minor girl from Balanga in Puri district allegedly set herself ablaze and later died during treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi on August 2. Police are yet to ascertain the cause.</p><p>In another case, a 20-year-old undergraduate student in Kendrapara district died on August 6 after allegedly being blackmailed by her male friend, who has since been arrested.</p><p>On August 11, a 13-year-old schoolgirl died of self-immolation in a field near her maternal uncle’s house under Phiringmal police station in Bargarh district.</p>