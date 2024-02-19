Paytm shares jump 5% after RBI extends unit wind-down date

Bengaluru: Shares of payments firm Paytm rose 5 per cent on Monday, after central bank granted its banking arm more time to wind down operations and the company partnered with Axis Bank to try to keep some of its popular products running.

The stock hit an upper trading limit of Rs 358.35.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday extended the deadline for Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or wallets to March 15 from February 29.

Analysts at Bernstein said the extension of the deadline would facilitate a "smooth transition" for transferring Paytm Payments Bank accounts.

Paytm, on Friday, also enrolled Axis Bank as a new banking partner aimed at sustaining some of its popular products as part of its efforts to address the current crisis.

Brokerage Citi said in a note that the company is likely to pursue more such partnerships, viewing them as "significant positives for ongoing business," while maintaining its "Sell" rating and 550 rupees price target on the stock.