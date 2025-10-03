<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “balanced, wise and nationally oriented” leader, calling him a friend with whom he shares a relationship of trust. Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday evening, Putin underlined the “special” nature of India-Russia ties and said he was looking forward to his visit to New Delhi in early December.</p><p>“We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never,” Putin said, stressing that Russia has always respected India’s sensitivities. He recalled the historic support Moscow extended during India’s independence struggle and noted that New Delhi continues to value that legacy.</p><p>Putin lauded the Modi government’s independent stand on global issues, particularly India’s decision to continue crude imports from Russia despite US pressure. “The losses faced by India due to punitive US tariffs would be balanced by crude imports from Russia, plus it will gain prestige as a sovereign nation,” he remarked.</p>.Putin orders government to soften trade imbalance with India.<p>At the same time, Putin acknowledged the growing trade imbalance between the two countries, with India’s imports—dominated by crude—far outpacing its exports. He instructed his government to explore ways to reduce the gap by increasing imports of Indian agricultural products, pharmaceuticals and other goods.</p><p>Highlighting the vast potential for economic cooperation, Putin said that bottlenecks in financing, logistics and payments must be resolved to unlock opportunities. He also welcomed a proposal by Dr Arvind Gupta, head of the Vivekananda International Foundation, for a joint India-Russia fund to develop artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.</p><p>The Russian leader noted that the declaration of a special strategic privileged partnership between the two countries will soon mark its 15th anniversary. “That’s what it really is,” he said, adding that Moscow and New Delhi almost always coordinate their positions on key international issues.</p><p>“I feel comfortable in my interactions with Prime Minister Modi. Everyone in India knows well the kind of leader he is,” Putin concluded.</p>