PNB hikes lending rate by 5 bps, consumer loans to get costlier

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent, or 5 basis points, across tenors, making most of the consumer loans costlier.

The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is used to price most consumer loans such as auto and personal, will be at 8.90 per cent against the earlier rate of 8.85 per cent, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The three-year MCLR stands at 9.20 per cent, up 5 basis points.