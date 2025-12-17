Menu
Satellite-based toll collection to be implemented across country by 2026-end: Nitin Gadkari

'This is expected to save fuel worth Rs 1,500 crore and add Rs 6,000 crore to the government revenue and there will be zero wait time at toll plazas.'
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 15:42 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 15:42 IST
