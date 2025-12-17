<p>New Delhi: Union Road Transport Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that a satellite-based toll collection system will be operational across the country by 2026-end.</p><p>Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the road transport and highways minister said the new technology will be satellite and AI-based, and commuters will not have to wait at toll plazas. </p><p>“This is expected to save fuel worth Rs 1,500 crore and add Rs 6,000 crore to the government revenue and there will be zero wait time at toll plazas,” Gadkari said.</p><p>"Our attempt is to make it to zero minutes, and this would involve number plate recognition through satellite with AI and FastTag," he added. </p>.New barrier-less highway toll collection system to be in place across India within one year: Nitin Gadkari.<p>"After we introduced the FastTag system, the waiting time at toll plazas has come down to 60 seconds or less and our income also increased by at least Rs 5,000 crore. The multi-lane free flow toll (MLFF) is a very good facility. After MLFF came, replacing FastTag, cars can now cross the toll at a maximum of 80 km per hour, and no one will be stopped at the toll," he said in the House.</p><p>"By 2026-end we will complete this work 100 percent, and once this task is complete, our income will help save Rs 1,500 crore, and our income will further rise by another Rs 6,000 crore, and toll theft will end," Gadkari said.</p>.NHAI's cost of toll collection down by over Rs 2,000 crore in FY 25.<p>"I assure the House that before the end of 2026, there will be zero waiting time for vehicles travelling at speed of 80 kms/hour at toll plaza," he assured the members.</p><p>Regarding malpractices by contractors, Gadkari said strict action will be taken against violators.</p><p>The minister said the government was, however, only responsible for national highways and not state highways or city roads.</p>