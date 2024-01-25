Pokemon Co to defend intellectual property after viral game sparks debate

Tokyo: The Pokemon Company said on Thursday it will investigate and take action over any infringement of its intellectual property rights, after a viral game from a Japanese developer became dubbed "Pokemon with guns".

Survival adventure game Palworld from PocketPair, in which players can use guns to capture and train cute creatures known as "pals", is in early access on Steam and has sold more than 8 million copies since its Jan. 18 release.

The title, which is also available on the Xbox, has received praise from reviewers for its gameplay while generating debate over perceived similarities with the family-friendly Pokemon series.

"We have received libellous comments about our artists and some tweets that seem close to death threats," PocketPair CEO Takuro Mizobe said in a post on X earlier this week.