Punjab National Bank opens its first startup branch in New Delhi

<p>New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday inaugurated its first startup-centric branch in New Delhi.</p>.<p>Aligned with the Startup India initiative, this branch aims to promote entrepreneurship and supports innovation through services, including all facets of banking solutions, PNB said in a statement.</p>.<p>The branch inauguration was done in presence of Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra.</p>.<p>Further, an MoU was signed between PNB and STPI to extend financial support to eligible startups, it said.</p>.<p>The MoU was signed by PNB General Manager Sudhir Dalal and STPI Director Subodh Sachan.</p>.<p>Under this collaboration, STPI will play a pivotal role by sharing a curated list of incubated, onboarded, or graduated startups with the bank, acting as a bridge between the startups and financial institutions to facilitate access to PNB's startup-focused schemes and financial products, it said.</p>.<p>Speaking at the occasion, Chandra emphasised an unwavering commitment to supporting the country's entrepreneurial aspirations.</p>.<p>"This dedicated Startup branch offers a comprehensive and one-stop banking solution tailored to startups. The bank's association with STPI will boost startup ecosystem for financial solutions that will fuel the growth of emerging entrepreneurs," he said. </p>