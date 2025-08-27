Menu
Punjab National Bank opens its first startup branch in New Delhi

The branch inauguration was done in presence of Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 11:38 IST
Published 27 August 2025, 11:38 IST
