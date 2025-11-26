Menu
India examining Bangladesh's request to extradite Hasina

'The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes,' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 14:17 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 14:17 IST
India News Bangladesh Extradition Sheikh Hasina

