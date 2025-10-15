<p>Ridesharing platform <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Rapido+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Rapido+deccan+herald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQRRg80gEIMzQ1NWowajeoAgiwAgHxBUNOUZeD3PV1&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Rapido</a> announced new facilities within its app to book hotels, flights, inter-city buses, and train tickets through partnerships with Goibibo, redBus, and ConfirmTkt.</p><p>The new feature will allow Rapido users to find a ‘travel’ section on the home screen and selecting flights, hotels, buses, or trains will direct them to a customised booking flow powered by Rapido’s partners, allowing secure reservations.</p>.Andhra Pradesh to launch new ride booking app akin to Rapido, Uber.<p>“With this launch, whether it is a quick ride to the airport or planning your next family vacation, users can now manage their entire journey seamlessly in just a few clicks,” Rapido said in a statement.</p>.<p>“With 50 million monthly active users, Rapido is bridging India’s last-mile connectivity gaps and redefining everyday travel to be more accessible, affordable, and reliable for millions,” the statement added.</p>.<p>Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said, “With this launch, we are taking a bold step forward by extending that promise from daily commutes to long-distance journeys. From the first mile to the last mile, Rapido is shaping the future of mobility and travel as a true one-stop partner for every Indian.” MakeMyTrip co-founder Rajesh Magow and ConfirmTkt CEO Dinesh Kumar Kotha said they "were delighted to partner with Rapido".</p>