Ratan Tata felt Noel needed more exposure, experience to succeed him as Tata Sons chief, reveals new book

'Perhaps, if Noel had had the experience of handling difficult assignments, he could have established his credentials more forcefully,' the book quoted Ratan Tata as saying.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 09:20 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 09:20 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTata GroupTata SonsRatan TataTrending

