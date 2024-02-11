Red Sea crisis impacting supply chain, expect recovery in coming months: Audi India head

When asked about the traction of electric vehicles in India, Dhillon said,"As of now, it is at a very nascent stage but this is like a marathon, we have to run for a long period of time."

Penetration of EVs in the luxury space is about 6-7 per cent, he said, adding "our penetration is 3 per cent but most of our products in the luxury space in electric cars is over Rs 1.2 crore today."

Going forward, Audi globally is going to launch many new products and some of them will also make it to India, Dhillon added.