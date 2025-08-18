Rajasthan: Medical intern 'refuses' to remove veil at hospital; politicians take sides

<p>Jaipur: A burqa-wearing medical intern allegedly refusing to remove her veil at work has been accused by the BJP of trying to foment communal tension by lying.</p>.<p>A video went viral on Sunday showing an argument between a gynaecologist and a government hospital intern over her veil during duty hours.</p>.Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane demands ban on burqa at board exams.<p>On Monday, the local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to District Collector Kalpana Agrawal, demanding strict action against those "spreading communal discord". The BJP accused the intern of attempting to incite communal tension by "misrepresenting" the issue.</p>.<p>Gynaecologist Dr Bindu Gupta said that the intern was asked to uncover her face during duty hours for clinical reasons.</p>.<p>"There is a dress code in the hospital that applies to everyone. The intern refused to comply and instead recorded and circulated the video, creating unnecessary controversy," she said.</p>.<p>"I did not make any communal remarks. I asked that the intern reveal her face during treatment to ensure accountability. If any medical mishap occurs, the responsibility lies with doctors, not interns," she added.</p>.<p>Chief Medical and Health Officer, Tonk, Dr Hanuman Prasad Bairwa, said the intern was only asked to remove her veil as per the dress code, not the burqa.</p>.<p>He said that neither the doctor nor the intern has lodged any formal complaint so far.</p>.<p>"However, a few Congress leaders submitted a complaint yesterday. We are currently investigating the matter," he added.</p>.<p>Dr Vinod Parveria, in-charge of the women's hospital, said that no one was asked to remove the burqa.</p>.<p>"Only the face veil was to be lifted for medical duties, which is standard practice," he said. </p>