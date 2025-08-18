Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan: Medical intern 'refuses' to remove veil at hospital; politicians take sides

A video went viral on Sunday showing an argument between a gynaecologist and a government hospital intern over her veil during duty hours.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 13:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 13:21 IST
India NewsRajasthanBurqa

Follow us on :

Follow Us