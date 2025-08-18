Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Flipkart's quick commerce arm 'Minutes' turns one; sees 50% month-on-month value growth

Minutes has seen strong traction among Gen Z, working professionals, and urban households.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 13:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 13:25 IST
Business NewsWalmartFlipkart

Follow us on :

Follow Us