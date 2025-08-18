<p>Bengaluru: Walmart-backed Flipkart's quick commerce arm, Minutes, which marked its first anniversary on Monday, has registered 50% month-on-month value growth. It is now operational in 19 cities and over 2,900 pincodes, attracting more than 50 million visitors in its first year. As it enters its second year of operations, the focus will be on strengthening its technology and expanding into new cities that are witnessing increased demand for quick commerce.</p><p>It has also generated over 1 lakh jobs across its delivery and micro fulfilment store operations to meet the platform’s growing consumer demand.</p><p>Flipkart Minutes operates across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, including Ahmedabad, Ambala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kanpur and Lucknow, among others. The quick commerce platform said it has witnessed high customer retention with nearly 60% users placing repeat orders within 14 days.</p><p>Minutes has seen strong traction among Gen Z, working professionals, and urban households, with non-metro cities like Ambala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Patna emerging as key drivers of demand. It currently offers curated products across 900 categories, and is seeing strong traction in the mobiles category, with nearly 5 lakh units sold in the past year.</p>.India's quick commerce sector made two-thirds of all 2024 e-grocery orders: Report.<p>Close to 20 lakh units of consumer electronics were delivered within the first year of operations, Flipkart Minutes said on Monday.</p><p>Over the last two years, ecommerce companies have started focusing on quick deliveries by opening more dark stores, which will help in faster delivery. Flipkart's rival Amazon too recently entered the quick commerce race with 'Now', and plans at least 300 dark stores by this year.</p><p>In the quick commerce space, which has been witnessing many new players, the market size is projected to touch $30 billion in FY30 from just $0.3 billion in FY22. VC firm Bessemer Venture Partners, in its latest report, said that the quick commerce market size will see 67% growth in FY30.</p><p>Kabeer Biswas, Vice President, Flipkart Minutes, said, “Powered by a strong operating model and growing customer trust, Flipkart Minutes has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing quick commerce platforms. In just one year, Flipkart Minutes has scaled significantly, with a growing base of consumers who trust us for their everyday essentials and more. Flipkart Minutes’ strong month-on-month growth over the past year reflects our commitment to building a fast, reliable, and inclusive quick commerce ecosystem."</p><p>He said that they have focused on a scaled and reliable offering, expanding into Tier II cities to drive demand for convenience beyond the metros.</p><p>Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Re-Commerce and Minutes, Flipkart said, “Flipkart Minutes has rapidly become an essential part of how India shops for daily essentials and more. This has been enabled by Ekart’s robust last-mile network, which continues to play a pivotal role in driving reliability and scale. As we continue to grow, our focus is on deepening our presence, expanding category relevance, and creating inclusive opportunities for gig workers and partners.”</p>