Gold trades flat at Rs 1,00,920/10 gm, silver climbs Rs 1,000

On Saturday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had declined Rs 500 to close at Rs 1,00,920 per 10 grams from Thursday's closing of Rs 1,01,420 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 13:26 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 13:26 IST
