Reliance, Disney complete process to set up Rs 70,000 crore media joint venture

<p>Reliance Industries Limited and and Disney on Thursday announced the completion of transactions to form the long-pendng joint venture that they had announced earlier.</p><p>"The transaction values the JV at Rs 70,352 crore (~US$ 8.5 billion) on a post-money basis, excluding synergies. At the closing of the transactions noted above, the JV is controlled by RIL and owned 16.34% by RIL, 46.82% by Viacom18 and 36.84% by Disney," a press release said.</p>.<p>Nita Ambani, the wife of Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani, will serve as the chairperson of the joint venture.</p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>