Reliance Industries says will comply with US sanctions on Russian oil

Reliance Industries said that it remains fully committed to maintaining adherence to applicable sanctions and regulatory frameworks.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 14:36 IST
Published 24 October 2025, 14:36 IST
