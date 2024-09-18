Reliance Infrastructure cuts standalone debt by 87%

In stock exchange filings and press statements, Reliance Infrastructure said its standalone external debt has reduced from Rs 3,831 crore to Rs 475 crore.

"Consequently, the net worth of the company will stand at Rs 9,041 crore. Reliance Infra has cleared its funded outstanding dues to Life Insurance Corporation of India, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, and other lenders," it said.