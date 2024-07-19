Home
SBI says systems working fine, unaffected by Microsoft outage

"We are all fine," its chairman Dinesh Khara told PTI, when asked about the impact of the global outage.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 12:09 IST

Mumbai: Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said its systems are unaffected by the Microsoft global outage.

"We are all fine," its chairman Dinesh Khara told PTI, when asked about the impact of the global outage.

Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

The outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Published 19 July 2024, 12:09 IST
