Sebi bans two entities from markets for 1 year for illegal stock tips via Telegram channel

In its 26-page order, Sebi's Chief General Manager Anitha Anoop said, 'I note that the Noticee 1 (Hanif Kasambhai Shekh) engaged in dissemination of manipulative messages recommending buying specific stocks on the Telegram channel and the trading account of Noticee 2 (RRL) was used to book profits from the resulting impact on price and volume of the recommended scrip.' Further, Robert Resources is a company where Shekh was the MD and authorised signatory of RRL during the investigation period, it is one and the same thing whether trading is done in the account of Noticee 1 or 2.