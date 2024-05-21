Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Face off | Agnimitra Paul vs June Malia

Agnimitra Paul, BJP

“People have decided…They will say bye to June in June,” Agnimitra Paul declares as she waves at the cheering crowd that gathered on both sides of the road at Kuikota in Medinipur to see the ‘roadshow’ of celebrity film icon Mithun Chakraborty. Paul is the BJP’s candidate in the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, where she has her own friend for 20 years, actress-turned-politician June Malia of the Trinamool Congress, as her main rival.

The BJP’s state heavyweight Dilip Ghosh won from Medinipur in 2019. But the party this year shifted Ghosh to Asansol and fielded Paul, currently an MLA from Asansol South, in Medinipur.

This triggered discontent among a section of the BJP workers in Medinipur, but a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosted the confidence of Paul, who was a successful fashion designer before taking the plunge into politics. They are desperate as they know the days of their corrupt regime are numbered, Paul says as some TMC workers raise slogans against the BJP and hurl water bottles during the roadshow by Mithun Chakraborty in her support.

June Malia, TMC

"June is my favourite actor. I have seen her performing very well as an MLA and now. I want to see her in Parliament,” Mamata Banerjee says, holding aloft the hands of June Malia, the celebrity film and TV actress and the candidate of her Trinamool Congress in the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.

June started her acting career in the mid-1990s and continued it even after joining the TMC and winning the state assembly elections from Medinipur in 2021.

As she is now contesting for the Lok Sabha seat, Malia is not only relying on the TMC government’s welfare schemes but also highlighting the development works she has initiated in her assembly constituency.

“Tum to dhokhebaaj ho, wada karke bhul jate ho (You are a fraud, you don’t keep your promises,” she breaks into song, while slamming the Centre’s BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for not providing funds meant for the state.

She acknowledges her rival, Agnimitra Paul, as an old friend, but refuses to spare her while campaigning. Infighting among the local TMC leaders is a concern for her as it was reflected in a rather poor turnout during a roadshow the TMC supremo did in her support.

