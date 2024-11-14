Home
SpiceJet settles dispute with Canada's EDC; takes ownership of 13 Q400 planes

This resolution will result in savings of $68.3 million (Rs 574 crore), it said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 07:38 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 07:38 IST
