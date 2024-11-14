SpiceJet settles dispute with Canada's EDC; takes ownership of 13 Q400 planes

<p>New Delhi: SpiceJet on Thursday said it has settled a $90.8 million dispute with Export Development Canada for a total consideration of $22.5 million, leading to the airline taking ownership of 13 Q400 planes.</p>.<p>This resolution will result in savings of $68.3 million (Rs 574 crore), it said.</p>.<p>The crisis-hit airline, which recently raised Rs 3,000 crore, has also acquired the full ownership of 13 EDC-financed Q400 aircraft and the development will help in reducing operational costs.</p>.Shakeup of Indian airlines adds competition, business seats.<p>In a release, the carrier said it has "fully settled a $90.8 million (Rs 763 crore) dispute with Export Development Canada (EDC) for a total of $22.5 million".</p>.<p>Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the resolution allows the airline to move forward with a strengthened balance sheet and focus on getting Q400 aircraft back into service as quickly as possible.</p>.<p>Details about the airline's operational fleet could not be immediately ascertained. </p>