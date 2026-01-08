Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

National shooting coach accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old athlete suspended

The FIR alleged that the coach threatened to ruin her career and harm her family if the incident was made public.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 06:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 05:50 IST
India NewsSports NewsShootingsexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us